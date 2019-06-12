Beto O’Rourke Unveils Plan for LGBTQ Equality That Includes Immediate Actions to Overturn Trump Policies

Beto O’Rourke unveiled an extensive plan for LGBTQ equality on Wednesday that includes nearly two dozen immediate executive actions he would take that would reverse Trump policy, protect transgender individuals, particularly women of color, and protect LGBTQ individuals fleeing persecution at the U.S. border. O’Rourke’s plan also includes appointing judges and officials that support the civil rights of all people, lowering the cost of HIV drugs and transition-related care.

Read the full plan HERE.

CNN reports: “The plan comes as O’Rourke is set to lead a two-mile run celebrating Pride month in New York City on Wednesday morning, from Rockefeller Park to the LGBT Memorial site in Greenwich Village. O’Rourke and his wife Amy also ran in the Pride Fest Fun Run 5K in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.O’Rourke’s first political battle in favor of LGBTQ rights came in 2009, when he pushed for domestic partner benefits for El Paso, Texas, city employees while serving as a city councilman. His campaign is also touting 100% ratings from the Human Rights Campaign.”

Said O’Rourke: “LGBTQ+ Americans have made incredible progress over the past decade, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of activists and advocates — but too many LGBTQ+ people still lack protection under many states’ laws and the current administration is encouraging rather than stamping out discrimination. We must ensure all Americans are treated equally no matter who they are or who they love.”