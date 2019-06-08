Bikers Trash LGBTQ Pride Rainbow Crosswalks with Burnouts, Brag About it on Social Media: WATCH

A group of bikers a set of rainbow crosswalks recently painted to mark LGBTQ Pride in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then bragged about it on social media. The crosswalks cost the city $30,000.

KRQE reports: “The city was at the scene early Thursday morning trying to get the burn marks out of the crosswalk, but the tire stains are still visible. At least a dozen motorcyclists were seen blowing through the Central and Morningside intersection Wednesday night, burning rubber—one biker even popping their tire. They are the group responsible for these dark skid marks on the brand-new rainbow crosswalk.”

The New Mexico Motorcycle Rights Organization condemned the incident in a statement: “Our organization works diligently to protect the rights of all motorcyclists in our state, regardless of their race, religion, or sexual orientation.”

City officials said they are following leads to apprehend those who caused the damage.