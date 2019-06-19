Bisexual Adults ‘Much Less Likely’ to Be Out to Important People in Their Lives: Study

A new study from the Pew Research Center has some interesting findings on people who identify as bisexual.

Pew reports: “Bisexuals, who account for about four-in-ten LGBT adults in the United States, stand apart from gay and lesbian adults in many ways, such as the fact that they are less likely to view their sexual orientation as central to their identity. Bisexual adults are much less likely than gays and lesbians to be ‘out’ to the important people in their lives, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of recently released survey data from Stanford University. Only 19% of those who identify as bisexual say all or most of the important people in their lives are aware of their sexual orientation. In contrast, 75% of gay and lesbian adults say the same. About one-quarter of bisexual adults (26%) are not “out” to any of the important people in their lives, compared with 4% of gay and lesbian adults. Roughly half of those who are bisexual (54%) are out to some or only a few people.’

Some visualizations of Pew’s findings: