Dallas Police Ask FBI for Assistance After String of Homicides Targeting Black Transgender Women

Chynal Lindsey / Facebook

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a string of homicides involving black transgender women and has asked the FBI for assistance after the body of Chynal Lindsey was pulled from a lake on Saturday night.

The Guardian reports: ‘The Dallas police department has multiple open investigations into attacks on transgender women in addition to the deaths of Lindsey, 26, and [Muhlaysia] Booker, 23, whose body was discovered on the morning of 18 May. In April a woman was repeatedly stabbed and left for dead, police said, but survived; a 29-year woman, Brittany White, was fatally shot in a vehicle in October last year; and a victim’s remains were discovered in a field in July 2017, in an incident police classified as an unexplained death. The decomposed body of Shade Schuler was found in a field in July 2015. The case remains unsolved. Asked if the string of deaths could be the work of a serial killer, Hall said: “Right now we don’t have the evidence to substantiate that.”’