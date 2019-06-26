Adult Performer Blu Kennedy Pleads Guilty to Child P-rn Charges

Billy Lockhart and Benjamin Martin (Blu Kennedy) / Instagram

Benjamin Martin (aka gay adult performer Blu Kennedy) has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession of child p-rn with regard to his boyfriend, Billy Lockhart, a UCSF psychiatrist, who is already serving a three-year prison term.

Martin was arrested, according to an adult industry website (wk-unfriendly) after police found hundreds of images on his electronic devices that had been uploaded by Lockhart over a UCSF wi-fi connection. Kennedy is out on bond, faces 10 years in prison, and will be sentenced in September.

Martin, as Blu Kennedy, appeared in more than 80 films for studios like Hot House, Lucas Entertainment, Next Door Studios, TitanMen and more.