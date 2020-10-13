Texas Teen Charged with Murder Used Grindr to Meet and Shoot Victims

Damarion Degrate

Police in Waco, Texas have charged 17-year-old Damarion Degrate with murder for the fatal August shooting of a man he met through the gay hook-up app Grindr.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports: “Degrate was arrested Monday morning for the second of three shootings that occurred the night of August 17. A Waco PD press release stated an investigation into the shootings revealed all three victims had met with Degrate on Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app. … Police believe Degrate arranged a meeting with Jonathan Breeding, 23, after communicating with him through the same app about two hours after the first shooting on Aug. 17. Breeding, who was also shot in his car near the 1400 block of North 34th Street, later died at a local hospital.”

KXXV reports: “Although Degrate was previously arrested for the first of the 3 shootings that occurred on that night, investigators were not able to definitively connect Degrate to the murder until now. … The third shooting that occurred that night is still under investigation. Degrate at this time is listed as the primary suspect for this shooting as well, but no charges have been filed at this time for that investigation.”

