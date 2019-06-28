Burger King Scorched a Whopper into Carbon and Made It into Diamond Wedding Rings for a Gay Couple: WATCH

Burger King Germany had an original way to celebrate Pride. They scorched a Whopper burger until it was carbon and then pressed it into diamonds, creating a wedding ring for Dima and Alvar, an Eastern European couple from a country where gay marriage is illegal.

The Drum reports: ‘Burger King facilitated the wedding, brought them to Germany where gay marriage is legal and thoughtfully (or crassly?) transforms its lead product in a symbol of the couples’ love. The pair dubbed it a “dream come true” in a spot that culminates in the wedding celebration. Tying into the film, Burger King Germany is releasing a rainbow version of its crown in Berlin and is running an influencer campaign for further resonance.’