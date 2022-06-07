Burger King Made a Whopper With Same-Sex Buns for Pride Month, and It Did Not Go Over Well

Published by

By Bonnie Stiernberg It’s June, which means it’s time for brands everywhere to try and exploit Pride Month with some ill-advised and clunky marketing campaigns, and we’ve got a real doozy today thanks to Burger King Austria. On Monday, the fast-food company unveiled its new Pride Whopper, which features “same-sex” buns — two tops or two bottoms. Naturally, it did not go over well. According to an Instagram post by Burger King Austria, the Pride Whoppers come “with two matching buns for equal love and equal rights.” “We stand for the equal rights of all identities and sexual orientations,” it r…

