Straight ‘Country Boy’ Cody Barlow Drove His Famous Rainbow Pickup Truck in Oklahoma City’s Pride Parade: PHOTOS

Straight ally Cody Barlow, who became internet-famous earlier this month after decorating his pickup truck in a rainbow flag to show that “not all country boys are bigots,” drove the truck in Oklahoma City’s Pride parade over the weekend. Photos of Barlow spreading joy sprang up on social media following the event.

Cody Barlow from Hulbert, Oklahoma made his appearance this afternoon for the 2019 OKC Pride Parade.



More on Barlow's story-https://t.co/POcG2duGhU pic.twitter.com/NkzDRRg695 — UCentral (@UCentralMedia) June 22, 2019

We welcomed Cody Barlow and his Pride Truck last night at the Center! We recognize the vital role allies play in our fight for equality. #pride #lgbtqia pic.twitter.com/xTSNgpoH7t June 21, 2019

Wrote Barlow on Facebook: “It was truly an honor to be part of the Oklahoma City Pride Parade. I really appreciate the opportunity to support such a wonderful community of people. I saw people laughing, smiling, and radiating happiness. It was all about expression, love, and supporting others. A beautiful sight.”

“I was glad to have the opportunity to spend time meeting the people that this had a positive impact on,” he continued. “It gives me a chance to actually shake someone’s hand, give them a hug, and feel their emotion when they tell me how this impacted them. Social media is too impersonal, so I like having that human connection when I speak with people.”

An interview with Don Lemon earlier this month: