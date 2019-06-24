Straight ‘Country Boy’ Cody Barlow Drove His Famous Rainbow Pickup Truck in Oklahoma City’s Pride Parade: PHOTOS

Straight ally Cody Barlow, who became internet-famous earlier this month after decorating his pickup truck in a rainbow flag to show that “not all country boys are bigots,” drove the truck in Oklahoma City’s Pride parade over the weekend. Photos of Barlow spreading joy sprang up on social media following the event.
Had the pleasure of meeting this lovely gentleman today. REPOST FROM OUR COUPLE’S ACCOUNT @okcpridefest is the second #pride we have been to featuring this incredible human. Meet Cody, a country boy from #oklahoma who made national news for his reaction to a friend coming out – a friend who was afraid he would lose Cody’s friendship because many in their small town are anti-gay. We have both been in that friend’s shoes. Both of us grew up in small towns – towns where we stayed in the closet, but were still made fun of and called “GAY!” in a derogatory way. Cody is doing this, not to say that most “country boys” are bigots, but because he never wants another person to worry about coming out. He wants them to know that while some country people may be closed minded, not all of them are. Thank you Cody for being the person to youth today, who we needed a decade ago in our towns. ❤️
I had the most amazing weekend vending at OKC Pride🦄🌈❤️🌈🧡🌈💛🌈💚🌈💙🌈💜🌈🖤🌈🦄 So much love is a wonderful thing to experience. Major props to this guy spreading love all over the country. There is one thing that makes it even better. I sold so much stuff I will have a busy week or 2 restocking. That is a wonderful feeling. When an item you put your heart into sells it's a reminder to keep doing what you love. HIGHLY considering doing another event in July. It's in my blood to do this and I love it. Loving Daisy Creations is almost on the right track again. #OKCPride #handmadeislove #shoplocal #ShopMyEtsy #shopsmall #crazyfuntimes #oklahomaischangingslowly #resinwork #carfreshys #LovingDaisyCreations
Wrote Barlow on Facebook: “It was truly an honor to be part of the Oklahoma City Pride Parade. I really appreciate the opportunity to support such a wonderful community of people. I saw people laughing, smiling, and radiating happiness. It was all about expression, love, and supporting others. A beautiful sight.”
“I was glad to have the opportunity to spend time meeting the people that this had a positive impact on,” he continued. “It gives me a chance to actually shake someone’s hand, give them a hug, and feel their emotion when they tell me how this impacted them. Social media is too impersonal, so I like having that human connection when I speak with people.”
