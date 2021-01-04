Gay Oklahoma City Nightclub Vandalized with Blueberries: WATCH

Vandals attacked Partners, a gay nightclub in Oklahoma City, with soup and blueberries last week. Owner John McAffrey shared photos of a car in his parking lot splashed with a vomit-like substance he said “appeared to be soup” and the front door of the venue smeared with blueberries, which trailed on to the sidewalk in front of the bar.

Said McAffrey to KFOR: “We first thought somebody got sick and then once we got closer, we realized that it was, it looks like blueberries.”

KFOR adds: “McAffrey said surveillance video caught the culprit in action. The owners don’t want to share the video until they speak with an attorney, but they said it was someone in an early 2000s Chevy Silverado. ‘They pull up, throw it out the window, slow down for probably like ten seconds,’ McAffrey said.”