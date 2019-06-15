Stephen Colbert Rips Trump’s Embassy Rainbow Flag Ban, Hails the Spirit of Pride Rebellion: WATCH

Stephen Colbert blasted the Trump administration’s ban on U.S. embassies flying LGBTQ Pride flags.

“Makes sense, they need that space for the new banners that say, ‘Now accepting election interference,'” the Late Show host quipped.

Colbert then noted that “the embassies are rebelling” and putting the Pride flag on the facade of the embassies rather than the flagpoles.

“Finding ways to break the rules is what Pride is all about. Remember, this all started with a clash with police over their oppressive anti-gay tactics,” explained Colbert, turning his attention to the parade. “And that spirit of rebellion is now so fittingly captured on the ‘T Mobile: Our Pride Is Unlimited’ floats.”