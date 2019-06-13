Popular YouTuber and BBC Host Dan Howell Comes Out as Gay to 6.4 Million Subscribers: WATCH

Dan Howell, a popular YouTuber and BBC presenter, came out as gay on Thursday in a 45-minute video to his 6.4 million subscribers. Howell often collaborates with another YouTuber, Phil Lester, who has 4 million subscribers. The other reveal in Howell’s video was that he and Lester, who presents with him on BBC, once dated.

“Queer people exist,” said Howell. “Choosing not to accept them is not an option. To anyone watching this that isn’t out, it’s okay. You’re okay. You were born this way. It’s right. And anyone that has a problem with it is wrong. Based on your circumstance you might not feel ready to tell people yet, or that it’s safe, and that’s fine too. Just know that living your truth with pride is the way to be happy. You are valid. It gets so much better. And the future is clear. It’s pretty queer.”

i always wanted to upload this next video in the month of june ..it ended up taking an entire year longer than i thought but here we are again and now it is time June 13, 2019