First Democratic 2020 Primary Debate Schedules Released: See Which Candidates Will Face Each Other

The Democratic National Committee has released the schedule for the first primary debates, to take place on two consecutive nights, June 26-27. The debates will be broadcast on NBC News.

NIGHT ONE: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Former Housing and Urban Development secretary Julián Castro; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

NIGHT TWO: California Sen. Kamala Harris; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Author and speaker Marianne Williamson; California Rep. Eric Swalwell; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.