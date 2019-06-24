Elton John Receives France’s Highest Civilian Honor: WATCH

Elton John received the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian honor, from French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

Macron praised Elton for his work on AIDS and urged the international community to push harder to end the epidemic, calling on world leaders to donate to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Said Elton: “Like music, the fight against AIDS has been my passion for many many years. And like music this fight reminds me every day of the extraordinary power of the human spirit. And that things that bind us are stronger than those that divide us. It is this magical human spirit I will carry with me as a proud member of the Legion d’Honneur.”