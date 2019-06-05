Surveillance Video Shows Man Lighting Pride Flags on Fire Outside NYC Gay Bar: WATCH

Newly-released surveillance videos shows a man setting to fire to rainbow flags outside Alibi Lounge, a gay bar on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. As we reported earlier this week, police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Police are asking anyone who has information on the man in the video to call crimestoppers at 1-800-577-8477 (TIPS).



The New York Post reported: “Cops were called at around 12:20 a.m. Friday to Alibi Lounge on West 139th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., where two rainbow flags were set ablaze, police said Saturday. By the time officers arrived the flames were extinguished by the rain, and no one was hurt. The arsonist remained at large, and cops are investigating the crime as a possible bias incident.”

Wrote the bar in a post on Instagram: “Few minutes ago, someone set our rainbow flags on fire! To the homophobic coward, we will make our mission to find you! It’s #pridemonth motherf**ker!”