Gus Kenworthy Reveals the Fanciest Event at Which He Has Openly Farted: WATCH

Some moments are just made for screencaps.

Michael Henry sat down with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy for a new, charming and irreverent segment of his manicure/interview series Nailed.

Henry asks Kenworthy about being an outdoorsy person, where he has openly farted, how he’d feel about someone going through his garbage, how he’d feel if Henry was watching him in the shower (as a ghost), slapping people in the face, Arby’s, Spam, lying about people, erections and solid food, denim, being an Alpha, holes, beans, his biggest mistake, and yelling,