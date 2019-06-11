Halsey Honors Lesbian Couple Attacked on Bus, Slams ‘Straight Pride Parade’ at London Concert: WATCH

Halsey wore a t-shirt paying tribute to Melania and Chris, the lesbian couple attacked on a London bus last week by a gang of men who demanded they kiss. “A couple nights ago, right here, they were assaulted because they’re lesbians,” said the singer.
She went on to blast Straight Pride parade organizers, saying, “The sad reality is, after the Pride parades are over and after the bars close their Pride nights, when the glitter is being swept out of the streets, a lot of people get on those trains and they get on those buses and they try to wash the rainbows off their bodies. They peel the stickers off their clothes, because when Pride is over, it’s not safe to be gay anymore, because they are worried that someone is going to viciously assault them or viciously attack them. So, whenthe people around the world ask the question, ‘Why isn’t there a ‘Straight Pride’ parade?’ The answer because if there was one, you wouldn’t have to get on the bus and be terrified of getting f**king beaten or killed afterwards. That’s why there’s not a ‘Straight Pride’ parade. Because every f**king day on public transport is a ‘Straight Pride’ parade.”