Harlem Gay Bar’s Pride Flags Burned in Suspected Hate Crime

An arsonist burned LGBTQ Pride flags outside the only gay bar in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City over the weekend. Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The New York Post reported: “Cops were called at around 12:20 a.m. Friday to Alibi Lounge on West 139th Street near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., where two rainbow flags were set ablaze, police said Saturday. By the time officers arrived the flames were extinguished by the rain, and no one was hurt. The arsonist remained at large, and cops are investigating the crime as a possible bias incident.”

Wrote the bar in a post on Instagram: “Few minutes ago, someone set our rainbow flags on fire! To the homophobic coward, we will make our mission to find you! It’s #pridemonth motherf**ker!”

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was disgusted by the incident: “I am disgusted by the burning of a Pride flag outside an LGBTQ bar in Harlem early yesterday morning. There is no place for hate in New York. ​I am directing the @NYSPolice Hate Crimes Task Force to provide NYPD with any resources needed to investigate this repugnant incident.”