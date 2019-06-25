Iran Says Trump White House is ‘Mentally Retarded,’ Calls Sanctions ‘Outrageous and Idiotic’

Iran President Hassan Rouhani blasted new U.S. sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini on Tuesday.

USA Today reports: ‘For his part, Iran’s president described the White House as “afflicted by mental retardation.” President Hassan Rouhani went on to call the sanctions against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “outrageous and idiotic,” especially as the 80-year-old Shiite cleric has no plans to ever travel to the United States.

Trump on Monday named the wrong Ayatollah when announcing the sanctions.