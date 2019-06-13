Mom Arrested for Entering School and Confronting Son’s Homophobic Bullies: WATCH

A South Carolina mother was arrested after entering an elementary school and confronting her son’s homophobic bullies.

KTVU reports: “The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Rathburn entered Greenbrier Elementary School without permission and began yelling at a class of third-grade students, pointing her finger in a threatening manner. Beth Brotherton, director of communications for the Greenville school district said that Rathburn had admitted she did not know who the bullies were, but Rathburn insists she did.”



According to Rathburn, “He was told that he was ugly, that he was stupid, nobody cared, and he was called gay, he was cussed out, and when he reported those things he was told to ignore it.”

Rathburn also said her son was thrown off a slide by his neck and hit with a computer, and when the bruises were shown to the principal, no action was taken.