Anti-Abortion Bills Fail In Conservative Nebraska & South Carolina

State legislators failed to pass a six-week abortion ban in Nebraska on Thursday, while a near-total ban failed simultaneously in South Carolina. Both Nebraska and South Carolina are deeply conservative states and have state legislatures controlled by Republicans – highlighting a potent internal conflict among Republicans who have begun questioning the political viability of further abortion-rights restrictions. Nebraska, the state with the only unicameral legislature in the country, did not pass the proposed “Heartbeat Act” that would ban abortions after six weeks except in instances of rape,…

