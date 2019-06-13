Falcon Studios performer Jay Dymel has died, according to a tweet from the studio. Dymel’s boyfriend, fellow adult performer Ryan Stone, tweeted early Thursday morning that Dymel had been placed on life support. It’s unclear what led to his hospitalization.

I haven’t tweeted anything yet but I guess it’s time. My lovely @jay_dymel is on life support at cedar Sinai in LA. — Ryan Stone (@RyanStoneXxX) June 13, 2019

It is with great sadness to inform the passing of @jay_dymel today! Our thoughts go out to Jay’s family, friends and partner @RyanStoneXxX A GoFundMe has been created in Jay’s honor and can be accessed at the link below ❤️



https://t.co/C5hS2pjHol June 13, 2019

Dymel had posted to social media as recently as three days ago, celebrating after an LA Pride pool party.

Happy pride month! LA pride pool party was soo much fun!

I love my baby @RyanStoneXxX pic.twitter.com/EXRCHMTN8b June 10, 2019

Wrote Alexa Abraxas on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses: “Today we lost an amazing human being! We lost a brother, a son, a best friend and most of all a sweet soul. Jules had an infectious personality, it was so easy to love being around him. No matter what he always made you feel loved and like family and now he’s gone. Jules was loved by so many and will remain in our heart forever. He had made his imprint and impact on this world and our community. Please help us raise money for his cremation and memorial and it is needed. Every little bit helps and is much appreciated. Thank you so much for your donation and your kind words about this sweet angel.”

