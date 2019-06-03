Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams to Star as Gay Closeted Baseball Player in Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’ Revival

Jesse Williams will star in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out, in the role of a gay closeted mixed-race baseball player once said to be intended for Empire actor Jussie Smollett. Previews begin in April 2020 at the Hayes Theater.

Wrote producers in a press announcement: “In this Tony Award-winning Best Play, playwright Richard Greenberg celebrates the personal and professional intricacies of America’s favorite pastime. When Darren Lemming (Williams), the star center fielder for the Empires, comes out of the closet, the reception off the field reveals a barrage of long-held unspoken prejudices. Facing some hostile teammates and fraught friendships, Darren is forced to contend with the challenges of being a gay person of color within the confines of a classic American institution. As the Empires struggle to rally toward a championship season, the players and their fans begin to question tradition, their loyalties, and the price of victory.”

In April it was reported that Empire actor Jussie Smollett was no longer under consideration for the starring role in the upcoming revival. It was unclear whether the controversy over Smollett’s staged hate crime had anything to do with it. The UK’s Daily Mail reported that producers were ready to announce the casting of Smollett and Zachary Quinto but plans changed following the late January incident.

It’s unclear whether Quinto will be co-starring.