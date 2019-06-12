Kevin McHale Strips Down in Steamy ‘James Dean’ Music Video with ‘Pose’ Actor Johnny Sibilly: WATCH

Actor Kevin McHale (Glee) dropped a sexy video for his track “James Dean” in which he strips down in a shower, and plays around with make-up with Pose actor Johnny Sibilly.

McHale talked about the clip, which comes from his forthcoming EP Boy, in an interview with HuffPost: “We wanted a shower, we wanted it to feel a little editorial, we wanted it super simple, but we didn’t exactly know how it’d all come together. We had a loose idea of what we wanted, and luckily Johnny is a beautiful saint and was down to just try it all out.”

Of the make-up, McHale said, “I think showing how that can be attractive is a positive thing … keeping it playful and sweet was the goal so we could show different sides to a relationship.”

The clip was directed by Justin Thorne.