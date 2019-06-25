Lady Gaga Marks Pride, Stonewall Anniversary at NYC Show, Urges People to Ask ‘What is Your Pronoun?’ — WATCH

Lady Gaga took a moment at her SiriusXM show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Monday night to talk about LGBTQ Pride and the upcoming anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, Variety reports.

“So it’s Pride week. I wish it could exist 365 days of the year, but I’ll take a f–ing global week. Wow on Friday, the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. Yeah, that was when our community said enough is enough. And all hail to so many including miss Marsha P. Johnson. What bravery, what courage. In the spirit of acceptance, the spirit of tolerance, the spirit of courage to be seen as you see yourself. I have learned so much over the years from all my fans. I feel so blessed, thank you for showing me and teaching me.”

“And I’ve learned something very important to those people now,” she added, “and I wish to share this with everyone who’s listening, not just in this theater, but around the world. Ask the question: ‘What. is. your. pronoun.’ Because for a lot of people, it’s really hard, and their pronouns aren’t respected or they’re not asked, and for me I’ve grown and changed over the years in a lot of different ways — I’ve felt misunderstood in different ways. All our hardships are different; I don’t mean to compare; I just mean to say we’re in this together, and I’ve had a million reasons to want to give up, and sometimes if you’re lucky you just need one good reason to stick around.”