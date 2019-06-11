Virginia Woman Finds Her Car’s LGBTQ Pride Stickers Covered with Homophobic Hate: WATCH

A Norfolk, Virginia woman returned to her parked car to find that the LGBTQ Pride stickers she had affixed to the back of it were covered with new anti-LGBTQ stickers claiming gays are AIDS-infected child molesters who have more than 1,000 partners and die 30 years younger than the general population, among other things.

Said Cynthia Moore to WTKR: “If you were trying to hurt my feelings, you didn’t! You just pissed off a whole bunch of people. It definitely didn’t damper my spirits. I’m still going to be just as excited. I’m getting more stickers.”