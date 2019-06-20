Madonna ‘Madame X’ Track ‘I Rise’ and Scenes of Global Protest Interwoven in Powerful Video: WATCH

Madonna’s Madame X track “I Rise” has been woven into a new video about resistance, pride, and protest directed by Peter Matkiwsky.

Writes TIME: “A new video inspired by the song, created by Madonna and TIME Studios, weaves together footage of the survivors of the Parkland shooting, supporters of LGBTQ equality, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman’s powerful testimony about sexual abuse, first responders to natural disasters and other social justice movements. The video…tells the story of a global population fighting for rights, recognition and survival.”