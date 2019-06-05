Alabama Mayor Defends Plan to ‘Fix’ Society by ‘Killing Out’ Gay People and ‘Transvestites’

Mark Chambers, the Mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, is under fire for remarks he made on Facebook about killing gay people.

Mark Chambers, the Mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama, is under fire for remarks he made on Facebook about killing gay people.

Chambers original Facebook post (since deleted) said: “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

Chambers went on to comment: “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution. The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

When confronted by the remarks by WBRC, Chambers responded that he never made the remarks, but he later called the station back and took ownership of the remarks and said they were taken out of context and meant to be private.

Added Chambers: “I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that.” When the comments were read back to him, he said, That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”

Chambers original Facebook post (since deleted) said: “We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics.”

Chambers went on to comment: “By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution. The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it’s bad to say but without killing them out there’s no way to fix it.”

When confronted by the remarks by WBRC, Chambers responded that he never made the remarks, but he later called the station back and took ownership of the remarks and said they were taken out of context and meant to be private.

Added Chambers: “I never said anything about killing out gays or anything like that.” When the comments were read back to him, he said, That’s in a revolution. That’s right! If it comes to a revolution in this country both sides of these people will be killed out.”