Michael Henry Nails Gaga Dancer Mark Kanemura with Some Probing Questions: WATCH

So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Lady Gaga dancer, and friend of Carly Rae Jepsen Mark Kanemura sat down with Michael Henry for the latest episode of his manicure/interview show Nailed.

Henry asks Kanemura about his demons – specifically the ones hiding in his house. Henry then moves on to sending dick pics; asks Mark if he has ever had any cosmetic work done; if he has ever cried after intimacy; how he feels about sex parties; if he gets horny on coffee; how often he showers; the richest thing he’s ever done; if he likes beans; the best way to tell a crush that you’re crushing; and something that he took that he wished he hadn’t.