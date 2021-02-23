Gaybaiting Homiesexuals Spotted in Public Park: WATCH

A pair of heterosexual “homies who like to push the limits of their friendships together” and post their interactions to TikTok entered a public park for a workout session, and comic Michael Henry and Jeremy D. Howard had thoughts.

Is the gay baiting, cultural appropriation, or just “pervish people who are co-opting queer culture for their own use, benefit, and financial gain” an okay TikTok trend or something more sinister?

“I think that they’re phonies,” Henry argued.

“So what are you say, that it’s criminal for gay guys and straight guys to indulge each other?” asked Howard.

“No!” screeched Henry. “If a straight guy wants to be a little flirtatious or tongue in cheek with his gay friends I think that’s fun and fine. But if you want to try and make a trend or a brand or a business out of coping homos into the mystery of ‘am I gay?’ or am I not. Who knows? To me I think that is kind of tacky.”