Australian Olympian Matthew Mitcham Engaged to Boyfriend After 7-Month Whirlwind Romance

Australian diver Matthew Mitcham, who captured a gold medal in the 10 meter event at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, announced his engagement to his British boyfriend Luke Rutherford on Monday. The couple, who live in Oxfordshire in the UK, have been dating for seven months.

Said Mitcham, who met Rutherford through friends and moved to the UK after his fiance’s visa ran out, on Instagram: “He got down on both knees, I said yes, and now we’re engaged.”

Wrote Rutherford on his Instagram: “He said yes 💍 I’m the luckiest man in the world 👨‍❤️‍👨”

Wrote Mitcham last month on Instagram: “I’ve been with this funny, passionate, energetic, caring, fun-loving, handsome man for six months. The longest six months of my life, but mostly because of how much we’ve crammed into them. @lukeyluke8, thanks for being the Ricky Ricardo to my Lucy. ❤️”