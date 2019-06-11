Mike Pence Defends Ban on LGBTQ Pride Flag at U.S. Embassies: WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence was asked by NBC News if the administration directed U.S. embassies to not fly the LGBTQ Pride flag.

Replied Pence: “I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies, that one flag should fly and that’s the American flag and I support that.”

“As the president said on the night that we were elected,” Pence added, “we’re proud to serve every American and we both feel that way very passionately, but when it comes to the American flagpole at American embassies in capitals around the world having the one American flag fly I think is the right decision and we put no restrictions on displaying any other flags or any other displays at our embassies beyond that.”