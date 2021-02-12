Iran Subjects LGBTQ Children to Electric Shock, Hormone Treatments, and Medical ‘Torture’ According to UN Report

A new report from the United Nations denounces Iran for imposing electric shock, hormone treatment, and psychoactive drugs on LGBTQ youths.

The Jerusalem Post reports: “The UN Special Rapporteur for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javaid Rehman, wrote that he is ‘concerned at reports that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender children were subjected to electric shocks and the administration of hormones and strong psychoactive medications. These practices amount to torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, and violate the State’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.'”

Added the UN’s report: “The Special Rapporteur regrets that individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender experience human rights violations and widespread discrimination. Senior officials describe the community in hateful terms, including by labelling individuals as ‘subhuman’ and ‘diseased.’ The death penalty can be imposed for consensual sexual activity between members of the same sex in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”