Zachary Quinto, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey and 15 Celebs Portray Trump Officials in Play Ripped from the Pages of the Mueller Report: WATCH

The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts, a play based on the Mueller Report, got a staged reading last night by actors Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn.

The play was written by Robert Schenkkan and produced by Law Works. You can watch some highlights below, plus, the full streamed production underneath that (it starts with a 1:24 trailer).