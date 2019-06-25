‘Pose,’ ‘Stonewall OutLoud,’ the Original ‘Tales of the City’ and More TV This Week





Pose continues its triumphant second season with a new episode written by Our Lady J and directed by Janet Mock tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Get to know the 19 Democrats who will not be running for President (and the one who might) at the first Democratic presidential debates Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Wednesday features Booker, de Blasio, Castro, Delaney, Gabbard, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan and Warren. Thursday’s contenders are Biden, Bennet, Buttigieg, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Sanders, Swalwell, Williamson and Yang.

Another stellar season of Real Housewives of New York comes to an end Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Bravo. After a manic trip to Miami, will it be Luann’s Christmas cabaret, Ramona’s pop-up holiday party or Bethenny’s “S’mores and Whores” party that will feature the most epic blowout in the finale?

While not necessarily new, the iconic original Tales of the City comes to Netflix Friday. The original miniseries, starring Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis, should be considered required viewing for its bold portrayal of 1970s San Francisco, drug use, queer people and a wild, soapy story that still shocks.

Ahead of the massive WorldPride celebration in New York City this weekend, commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprisings with Stonewall Outloud, a new documentary from WOW Presents available Friday on Youtube.

