Pete Buttigieg Marks First Wedding Anniversary, Talks Starting a Family in the White House: ‘I Don’t See Why Not’ — WATCH

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who celebrates his first wedding anniversary to Chasten today, told Jake Tapper “I don’t see why not” after the CNN anchor asked him if he would plan to start a family in the White House.
“I think it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple,” added Buttigieg.
Buttigieg also shared a photo of he and Chasten to Twitter, writing, “One year ago I married the love of my life. I’m so thankful I found you, Chasten, and can’t wait to spend the rest of our life together.”
Chasten celebrated his first anniversary by sharing several photos of the couple along in a tweet that read: “On my way to find this cute guy on the trail. Can’t believe it’s been one year.” He also shared the New York Times’ wedding profile on the couple from 2018.