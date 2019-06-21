Neighborhood Kid Leaves Note for Gay Couple: Your Pride Flag Gave Me the Courage to Come Out

A gay couple in Texas shared a note they received from a kid in their neighborhood in Williamson County, Texas as proof of the power of visibility.

Wrote Sal Stow on Facebook: “I just went out to collect 2 packages from the doorstep (at my partner Meghan’s house, that I call home) only to find this note under a rock on the mat. This is why visibility is SO important. You never know who needs the support and to know it’s ok. I hope this person is ok, their family is being supportive and they find a community to connect with that can help them through this brave process. Williamson County is extremely conservative and in fact the County Commissioners voted 4-0 to not allow the pride flag to be flown on the Round Rock county court buildings. I am proud of who I am and the person I love. I will continue to be visible in whatever way I can”

Said the note: “Hello, you don’t know me but my name is [redacted]. We’re moving away today but I wanted to thank you. Seeing a pride flag waving so proudly outside your home every day has given me the courage to come out to my family and be more comfortable with who I am.”

Stow’s partner Meghan Stabler also shared the note to Twitter.