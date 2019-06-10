Straight Oklahoma Country Boy’s Pride Month Pickup Truck Goes Viral

Cody Barlow / Facebook

Oklahoman ally Cody Barlow decorated his pickup truck in a rainbow flag to show that “not all country boys are bigots.”

Wrote Barlow on Facebook: “Found a way to show my support for pride month. I simply bought rolls of brightly colored duct tape and ran them across my tailgate in the design of the pride flag, and added some mailbox letters.”

“This is important to me, not only because I have family and friends that are LGBTQ+, but also because countless people have dealt with hatred and judgement simply for who they are, and/or who they love, for far too long,” added Barlow. “Obviously doing this isn’t going to change the minds of those who are intolerant, but hopefully it can help drown out the hatred with love.”

“I live in a rural area in Oklahoma, surrounded by small towns in every direction, and I’m sure this is not a very welcome message around here,” he explained, “but this is going to be displayed on my truck for the entire month of June in support of pride month. I don’t think it is necessary to say, but for all intents and purposes I am a straight man that grew up here in Oklahoma. I love taking my truck mudding, going fishing, swimming at the lake, floating the river, and several other ‘country’ activities. It doesn’t matter what negativity I receive for supporting this. I hope that this can help even the slightest bit to encourage and support at least one person that needs it. I hope everyone finds their inner strength to finally live life loud and proud without regard for the negativity of ignorant people. Happy pride month!”