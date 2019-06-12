Rachel Maddow Tells Seth Meyers ‘Democrats are Outthinking Themselves’ on Impeachment: WATCH

Rachel Maddow told Seth Meyers she wishes Democrats would stop overthinking Trump’s impeachment and just do it, instead of trying to predict how it’s all going to turn out.

“I think this is another one of those things where Democrats are sort of outthinking themselves,” said Maddow: “You can’t really sort of game out what the political impact of impeachment is going to be. If a president commits high crimes and misdemeanors, the way the Congress is supposed to hold him accountable is by opening an impeachment inquiry, doing an investigation, and then voting on whether or not they think that it rises to that level. Whether or not that hurts the president, helps the president, hurts the Democrats, helps the Democrats, A, is unknowable and, B, should be beside the point. And if you are doing it for the right reasons I think you are more likely to persuade the country that you’ve done it for the right reasons rather than you having tried to think everybody around a corner in terms of how this is supposed to work out.”

“Approach these things simply,” she added. “Pick the best candidate, who you think would make the best president. Approach impeachment in terms of the constitutional imperative. Who cares who it’s good for?”

Added Meyers: “It does strike me as well – whether he is impeached or not, he’ll act like he was impeached.”

“Yes, yes, yes!” exclaimed Maddow.

Maddow and Meyers also laughed at the Trump children’s decision to pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace in front of a “no photos” sign, the abortion situation around the country, and the book she is writing.

In an earlier segment on the show, Maddow talked about the upcoming Democratic primary debates, which she is co-moderating, and all the books she has to read to prepare.