Puerto Rico Governor Kills Anti-LGBTQ ‘Religious Freedom’ Bill Hours After Ricky Martin Denounces it in Open Letter

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló told legislators to axe an anti-LGBTQ “religious freedom” bill hours after Ricky Martin published an open letter denouncing it.

Said Martin in the letter: “As a member of the LGBTT community, I join the constituency that affirms that there has never been a willingness among our LGBTT people to allow for the validation or legalization of discrimination against us. House Bill 2069, filed at the request of Governor Ricardo Rosselló and promoted by Representative Charbonier, achieve nothing more than opening the doors to hatred towards anyone who doesn’t share the same ideology, who simply belong to the LGBTT community, or who don’t have the same color skin, amidst many other discriminatory measures. Authentic religious freedom calls for respecting everyone equally.”

Added Martin: “As a defender of human rights and a member of the LGBTT community, I am vehemently opposed to the proposed measure imposed upon us under the guise of religious freedom, which degrades us as a society and projects us to the world as a backwards country, unwilling to honor the basic constitutional right of individuality. This movement is not representative of the Puerto Rico that we all love, defend and hold so dear. We call on the Senate, the House and Governor Ricardo Rosselló to reject this effort, which is an open door to hatred and discrimination.”

Hours later the bill was axed.