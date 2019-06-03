NYT Asks Richard Madden if He and Brandon Flynn are an Item

The New York Times profiled Rocketman and Bodyguard star Richard Madden this week, and, noting that “tabloid interest in his personal life has increased,” asked Madden if he and 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, are an item:

‘Madden shrugged, unbothered by the question but in no hurry to answer it, either. “I just keep my personal life personal,” he said. “I’ve never talked about my relationships.” He’s working on a way to deter paparazzi interest in who he’s seen with: “I wear the same clothes days in a row, because if it looks like the same day, they can’t run the pictures,” he said. “There’s only so many photos you can have of me with a green juice walking down the street.”’

