Samoa Bans ‘Rocketman’ from Cinemas Over Gay Sex Scenes

The South Pacific island nation of Samoa has banned the Elton John biopic Rocketman from cinemas over its gay sex scenes.

AFP reports: ‘Samoa’s Principal Censor Leiataua Niuapu confirmed the ban to local media this week, saying the film contained too many scenes that were “not good for public viewing”. Niuapu told the Samoa Observer that the movie “violates laws against same-sex marriage and doesn’t go well with cultural and Christian beliefs here”. “It’s a good story, in that it’s about an individual trying to move on in life,” he said. “He (Elton John) went through a difficult family life and managed to move on and become very successful. But there are acts that are not good for public viewing and against the law.”

Gay sex is punishable in Samoa by up to seven years in prison, though the law is not typically enforced.

Earlier this month Elton John and star Taron Egerton denounced Russia for censoring gay scenes from the film.



