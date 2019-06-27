Watch the Second 2020 Democratic Primary Presidential Debate: LIVE VIDEO

10 of 20 Democratic candidates face off in tonight’s second Democratic Primary debate from 9-11 pm ET in Miami, in the Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. Pre-coverage starts at 8 pm.Watch it via this livestream. If you’d like to open it in a new tab, click HERE.

TONIGHT’S CANDIDATES: California Sen. Kamala Harris; Former Vice President Joe Biden; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; Author and speaker Marianne Williamson; California Rep. Eric Swalwell; Entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

The other 10 candidates (split because there are just too many for one stage) faced questions Wednesday night at the same venue. The debates will be broadcast on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow, and José Diaz-Balart of Telemundo will be moderating.



