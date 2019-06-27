‘Straight Pride Parade’ Organizers Say Application and Route Approved by City of Boston: WATCH

John Hugo straight pride parade

The white supremacist organizers of a planned Straight Pride Parade held a press conference on Wednesday announcing that their event application and parade route had been approved by the city of Boston. The parade is to be held on August 31. Its Grand Marshal is alt-right homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

They expect to get a license, CBS Boston reports: ‘Boston Mayor Marty Walsh previously said he could not deny the group based on their values. Walsh will not attend the straight pride parade. “Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs. The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values,” the mayor said earlier this month.’