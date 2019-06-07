‘Straight Pride Parade’ Organizers Name Homocon Troll as New Mascot After Brad Pitt Threatens to Sue

Brad Pitt threatened to sue organizers of Boston’s Straight Pride Parade after they named the actor as their mascot and called him “the face of this important civil rights movement.”

As a result, Pitt has been replaced as mascot by loathsome homocon white supremacist troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

Wrote organizers: “Due to a scheduling conflict, our former mascot is no longer available. Not to worry, we found someone younger, more handsome, and more in tune with heroic masculine virtues. Milo Yiannopoulos has accepted the offer to be mascot and Grand Marshall of the parade!”