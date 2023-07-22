Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Hollywood’s Hottest Hunk! Brad Pitt’s Best Looks Over the Years: Photos

Leave a Comment

686844 origin 1
Published by
OK Magazine

No man in Hollywood has aged better than ! The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has been one of the biggest names in the business for decades, mainly due to his excellent acting chops and exquisite looks. Despite having multiple public scandals and legal battles relating to his divorce from his former wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt seems to be glowing lately while embarking on a new romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “It's widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines' feelings for him haven't wavered whatsoever,” the source explained of their relationship. “If…

Read More

Related Posts