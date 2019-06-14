Gay NYC Man Tragically Killed by Stray Bullet the Morning After Anniversary Party: VIDEO

A gay man was tragically killed by a stray bullet while walking his dog early Monday morning in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

The NYDN reports: “Winston McKay, 40, was cut down just after he and husband Terry Solomon wrapped up a joyous celebration with friends that was filled with happy memories of the day the two met nearly two decades ago. … McKay stepped out with their pet puggle Milton early Monday, content in the afterglow of their just-wrapped anniversary bash in Donnellan Square, the city park across the street from their home.”

McKay was in the wrong place at the wrong time, stuck amid a confrontation between a man wielding a rifle and his intended victim.

The NYDN adds: “A shot was fired and McKay was fatally struck in the upper right leg, severing his femoral artery. Cops found him face down covered in blood and administered CPR to try to save his life.”

McKay’s husband Terry Solomon pleads for the man with the rifle to do the right thing and come forward in a report from CBS Local: