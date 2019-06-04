‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Cabaret’ and Everything Else Streaming for LGBTQ Pride Month on Hulu, HBO, Amazon, and Netflix

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Cabaret, Kinky Boots and more.

Cabaret (1972), available on Netflix June 1

This sexy, stylish movie musical still stands the test of time with a young Liza Minnelli in the starring role. If you’re a younger gay who still wonders what we all see in Liza, don’t sleep on this classic. (And go watch Liza with a Z ASAP.)

Kinky Boots (2005), available on Hulu, June 1

Before it was a smash-hit Broadway musical, this charming British comedy told the story of a struggling family shoe factory that became the leader in shoes for drag queens.

Elisa & Marcela (2019), available on Netflix June 7

This Spanish-language film follows the first same-sex marriage in Spain. Elisa and Marcela hide their love by disguising Marcela as a man.

A Star Is Born (2018), available on HBO June 8

Lady Gaga’s triumphant big-screen debut is sure to shake your emotional core. (And, if not, at least Ally will get your booty moving.) Brad Cooper co-stars, co-writes and directs.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), available on Hulu June 30

Long before she was slated to headline this year’s massive Pride Island, Madonna was making her own major film debut opposite Rosanna Arquette.

What are you streaming this month?

