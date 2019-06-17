The First Transgender Contestant on ‘Naked and Afraid’ Used it as an Opportunity to Educate: WATCH

The Discovery Channel featured Quince Mountain, the first transgender contestant on its outdoor survival show Naked and Afraid, in Sunday night’s episode. On the show, two people are dumped into the wilderness with nothing, not even the clothes on their backs, for 21 days.
Mountain took it as an opportunity to educate.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports: “The episode features a tense moment when Mountain tells Owens that his surgical scars are the result of his gender transition. Mountain said producers gave him the option of keeping his gender transition private. But he declined and chose to discuss it openly. He welcomed the chance to be himself and discuss gender identity on his own terms, an opportunity transgender people are often denied.”
Mountain talked about the opportunity on Twitter (and check out the trailer below):