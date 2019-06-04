Trevor Noah Celebrates the Queen’s Brilliant Troll of Donald Trump: WATCH

The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah raked Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK and launched his segment by making note of the Queen’s gift to the U.S. president: a book about World War II by Winston Churchill.

“That’s right,” said Noah. “The Queen’s gift to Donald Trump was … a book. Either she doesn’t know Trump. Or, she’s trolling him.”

Noah also looked at Trump’s attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he mocked for being shorter than Bill De Blasio: “Yeah. Everyone’s shorter than Bill De Blasio. The guy’s like seven feet tall. It’s like somebody being like ‘haha this guy’s got less money than Jeff Bezos.’ Yeah, that’s all of us.”

Noah also thought it impressive that Trump launched his Twitter attacks as his plane was about to land: “He sends his beefs ahead of him so that he has something to do when he lands, because otherwise he’d just have to pick a fight with a random palace guard. Just be like, ‘Nice hat loser. Porn from the ’70s called. They want their bush back.'”

Noah also examined Trump’s affinity for pro-Brexit politician Boris Johnson, who looks just like him: “I’ve never seen two people who both look like failed clones of each other.”